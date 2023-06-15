CWS 2023: Downtown Omaha mural celebrates baseball

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When you’re headed down to the stadium, you might encounter a new — and big — piece of art in downtown Omaha.

There’s a mural at 12th Street and Capitol Avenue — it’s on the side of the parking garage there.

National Indemnity Co. and Berkshire Hathaway Homestate are behind this. They commissioned artist Kelsey Montague to create it as a way to add to the energy in the area as people attend performances at the new Steelhouse Omaha music venue and newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall.

“NICO and BHHC wanted to, even if in a small way, join the downtown revitalization and contribute to the community by providing a spot to stop and stand in the space and interact with the art. It is our hope that residents and visitors alike enjoy this mural,” said Janelle Kay, director of corporate operations.

If you happen by the mural and inspiration strikes you, you can join the conversation on social media by using hashtags #WhatLiftsYou and #BatterUpOmaha on any images you post with the artwork.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

