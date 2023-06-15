We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Caught on camera: Cement tanker catches fire, explodes in Texas

Fire officials say the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire. (WFAA via CNN)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHARDSON, Texas (WFAA) - A cement tanker exploded in Texas after fire officials say its extension boom hit some power lines.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon at an intersection near U.S. Route 75 in Richardson, Texas. The city’s fire department says the boom on the cement tanker hit a power line, which caused it to catch fire.

As the tanker was set ablaze, helicopter video showed it explode.

The truck operator got out safely, and officials say no one was hurt in the incident.

Fire crews needed to wait for the power line to be shut off before starting to put out the blaze.

Power was knocked out to about 1,200 customers in the area, due to the downed power line, but has since been restored.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Nebraska inmate missing for more than 4 years arrested in Michigan
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
After a recent rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts due in part to social media, Omaha Police is...
Viral car theft trend in Omaha persisting; OPD offers preventive solution
M’s Pub wins $3 million settlement seven years after Old Market explosion

Latest News

Wildfire smoke blankets parts of Midwest as severe storms strike South
Rusty's Morning Forecast
RAW VIDEO: Cement tanker catches fire after hitting power line
Doctors call newborn's survival 'miracle' after 16 minutes without oxygen, heartbeat