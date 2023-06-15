Bellevue Police looking for vandal
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorties are asking for the public’s help identifying the person they say damaged several businesses over the weekend.
The Bellevue Police Department said in a social media post that the vandalism happened early Sunday — just after midnight Saturday.
Anyone with information that might help police find a suspect is asked to call the police department at 402-293-3100; or call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.