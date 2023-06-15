Bellevue Police looking for vandal

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorties are asking for the public’s help identifying the person they say damaged several businesses over the weekend.

The Bellevue Police Department said in a social media post that the vandalism happened early Sunday — just after midnight Saturday.

Anyone with information that might help police find a suspect is asked to call the police department at 402-293-3100; or call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867).

We're looking to identify the pictured suspect who damaged several businesses in the 3900-4000 block of Harrison St on Sun, Jun 11, just after midnight. Anyone with information call the Bellevue Police Department at (402) 293-3100, @SarpyCrimeStop at (402) 592-7867 (STOP) pic.twitter.com/BJWhGbjMW3 — Bellevue Police (@BellevuePolice) June 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.