We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Bellevue Police looking for vandal

Sarpy County authorities are looking for suspects after several Bellevue businesses were vandalized over the weekend.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorties are asking for the public’s help identifying the person they say damaged several businesses over the weekend.

The Bellevue Police Department said in a social media post that the vandalism happened early Sunday — just after midnight Saturday.

Anyone with information that might help police find a suspect is asked to call the police department at 402-293-3100; or call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska inmate missing for more than 4 years arrested in Michigan
Nebraska woman arrested after 9+ alleged pursuits
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
After a recent rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts due in part to social media, Omaha Police is...
Viral car theft trend in Omaha persisting; OPD offers preventive solution

Latest News

WOWT HOA mow fees
Plattsmouth townhome owners raise HOA oversight concerns after mowing fees paid to developer
Sarpy County authorities are looking for suspects after a Bellevue business was vandalized over...
Authorities looking for Bellevue vandal
The Tennessee Volunteers baseball team made their way into Omaha on Wednesday, June 14, 2023,...
CWS 2023: College World Series travel day
WOWT HOA mow fees
HOA without homeowners