$10M bond set for woman facing manslaughter charge in Omaha death investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The woman arrested in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man earlier this month was assigned a hefty bond Thursday afternoon in Douglas County Court.

Jessica Hernandez, 26, was arrested Wednesday to face charges of manslaughter and tampering with evidence in connection with the investigation of the death of 30-year-old Carlos Salguero-Canar.

From left: Jessica Hernandez, 26, and Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr., 24 (Omaha Police Department)

Her preliminary hearing is set for July 24.

The bond for Hernandez much exceeded that of 24-year-old Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr., who was arrested before her in connection with the same death investigation. His bond was set at $200,000 during his appearance in Douglas County Court on Monday afternoon. He is facing a manslaughter charge.

Carlos Salguero-Canar died June 2 after he was transported from a southeast Omaha location with CPR in progress.

Further details about the incident have not been released by authorities, and the affidavit is sealed.

—

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.