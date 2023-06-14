Viral car theft trend in Omaha persisting; OPD offers preventive solution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A criminal trend across America continues to plague Omaha vehicle owners, particularly Kia and Hyundai drivers.

“These are your typical juvenile joy riders,” said Lt. Jerald Swanson with Omaha Police.

That joyride for some is a major loss for others.

“Why would somebody go ahead and do this? You don’t have to do this,” said Pierce Blazina, an auto-theft victim.

Saturday morning, someone took Blazina’s 2019 KIA Optima from his apartment complex lot.

Security video shows people scoping out the area and breaking the back window to get in.

“My car was locked, so they had to break a window to get in.”

According to OPD, in the nine months preceding this viral TikTok trend which started in July of last year, 146 Kia and Hyundai vehicles were stolen. Since then, at least 503 of them have been taken.

“We’re actually seeing a little bit of an increase because of the summer weather,” said Swanson.

Not every Kia or Hyundai is vulnerable to the problem. Would-be criminals can learn how to exploit it by checking videos online. While there is a software fix to help mitigate the problem, OPD has a more “hands-on” solution.

“This is called a steering wheel lock,” said Swanson. “There’s a mechanism that latches onto the inside of the steering wheel. There’s a lock and key that comes with it. So you expand the lock so it fits inside the steering wheel, and so the criminal cannot steal the car because the bar will prevent it from turning.”

OPD is handing them out for free and has gone through nearly two shipments of the preventative tools. Swanson said he has about 40 left of the latest 100-plus shipment.

Kia or Hyundai owners interested in a free wheel lock can get one any day of the week at OPD’s downtown headquarters on 15th Street with a license and vehicle registration.

