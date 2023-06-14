We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Highs near 90 the rest of the week before some storm chances

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll walk out the door today to a similar feel to what you encountered Tuesday morning. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s with light wind and comfortable air. The biggest difference will be the warmer afternoon we’ll all experience. Highs today should top out in the upper 80s in the metro and many surrounding areas.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Enjoyable dew points on the lower end of the muggy meter will feel great as well.

Wednesday Muggy Meter
Wednesday Muggy Meter(WOWT)

We should be able to jump into the lower 90s both Thursday & Friday to round out the week with a little more heat. Dew points will go up each of those days too.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
Week Muggy Meter
Week Muggy Meter(WOWT)
Precip Potential
Precip Potential(WOWT)

Rain and storm chances continue to shift a little later into the evening Friday. Isolated storms are possible after 9pm into the overnight Friday but most will likely stay west. The best chance of showers and storms looks to be Saturday with on and off rounds in play.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska woman arrested after 9+ alleged pursuits
Nebraska inmate missing for more than 4 years arrested in Michigan
2023 College World Series
2023 College World Series lineup set
Jordan Larson greets a player at a youth volleyball camp in Lincoln. (File photo)
Husker Volleyball legend Jordan Larson to join coaching staff
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Tuesday night forecast
Late week front
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: The warming trend continues ahead of a late week front
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast