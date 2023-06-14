Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Highs near 90 the rest of the week before some storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll walk out the door today to a similar feel to what you encountered Tuesday morning. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s with light wind and comfortable air. The biggest difference will be the warmer afternoon we’ll all experience. Highs today should top out in the upper 80s in the metro and many surrounding areas.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Enjoyable dew points on the lower end of the muggy meter will feel great as well.

Wednesday Muggy Meter (WOWT)

We should be able to jump into the lower 90s both Thursday & Friday to round out the week with a little more heat. Dew points will go up each of those days too.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Week Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Precip Potential (WOWT)

Rain and storm chances continue to shift a little later into the evening Friday. Isolated storms are possible after 9pm into the overnight Friday but most will likely stay west. The best chance of showers and storms looks to be Saturday with on and off rounds in play.

