Northwest Omaha residents frustrated over water leak, growth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While it’s been a dry spring, homeowners in a northwest Omaha neighborhood have seen too much moisture -- but they say Mother Nature isn’t to blame.

A continual water leak near a hydrant has Jarod Hindes worried that the culdesac in front of his home is an unwanted splash park.

“Right now it’s just standing water that harbors disease,” Hindes said. “There are kids who ride their bikes here. There are people walking through this like the trash man.”

Hindes says for a year and a half, he and his neighbors have watched water run down the street, taking photos in the summer, fall, and winter.

Neighbors like Anthony Infante see a slip hazard, even on the hottest day.

“You got the odor that might build up from the sitting water,” Infante said. “One thing I’m looking at is how much damage could there be underground and how far has it been going.”

The slow flow has nurtured green gooey growth at the base of Jarod’s driveway. The homeowners say inspectors first thought the mess came from a sort of underground spring -- but they now have two separate tests showing this isn’t from natural causes.

“Why can’t someone fix this? We brought the attention to both MUD and the builder, and it seems like people keep doing this to each other, so we just want someone to do something,” Hindes said.

An email from the builder states Legacy Homes shares the Hindes’ frustration with MUD’s lack of willingness to engage in finding a solution. The response from MUD says they understand and are committed to working with Legacy Homes and the SID’s engineer to determine the cause.

“I really don’t care who is to blame,” Infante said. “I care for the solution.”

Neighbors say they’ve endured the water leak long enough, and it’s time to fix it, so the stain of frustration can be washed out of their culdesac.

After being contacted by 6 News, MUD says a meeting with the builder and SID engineer has been scheduled for later this week. MUD hopes that will lead to cooperation in moving forward toward a solution.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.