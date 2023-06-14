We are Local
Jordan Larson joins Huskers staff as assistant coach

The latest from our Live at 10 newscast.
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jordan Larson is still playing in different parts of the world, she will also be with Nebraska this season as a new assistant coach. The NCAA Division I Council adopted a proposal earlier this year that, among other changes, allows teams that have a volunteer coach to add a full-time coach.

“One of the greatest honors of being the Nebraska volleyball coach is when I have the opportunity to coach with a former player,” John Cook said. “Jordan and I have talked for years about coaching at Nebraska. She will bring a wealth of experience that she can share with our players. There is no place like Nebraska!”

Jordan is simply one of the best to ever play the game in this country. Team USA won its first Olympic women’s gold medal in Tokyo two years ago, Jordan was the captain and named Most Valuable Player.

“I am very excited to be returning to Nebraska,” Larson said. “I can’t wait to learn and help the next generation of volleyball players. It has felt so good to be home even for a short time, and I can’t wait to join the team in the fall. I really appreciate John giving me this opportunity. Go Huskers!”

Larson led the Huskers to a national championship in 2006, she is also a two-time AVCA First-Team All-American.

