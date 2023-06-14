We are Local
Hy-Vee opens its largest store yet

Hy-Vee opened its largest store yet on Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GRETNA, Nebraska (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced the opening of its largest store yet on Tuesday.

The new 135,000-square-foot store, located in Gretna, Nebraska, features online grocery delivery and pickup service and a convenience store adjacent to the grocery store.

The grocery chain calls it an innovative and totally reimagined store.

It features all-digital shelf labels and digital kiosks where customers can order custom cakes and fresh foods.

It also features a new dining experience with an open Food Hall dining area.

The new store will add 628 jobs, including 128 full-time positions for the local community.

