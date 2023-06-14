We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hot for the CWS Opening Day

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warming trend stays on track through the end of the work week! A high of 91 Thursday with increasing humidity means Opening Day for the CWS will be HOT and a little muggy...

CWS
CWS(wowt)

However, it will be dry with storm chances holding off until overnight Friday into Saturday as our next cold front continues to slow down its arrival. Storm chances look most likely Saturday with a drop in highs to the mid 80s. Ahead of that, Friday will be another hot one, 91 with more humid conditions.

Cold front
Cold front(wowt)

Rain chances will continue on and off through the weekend with cooler air lingering though Father’s Day. From there we’ll quickly jump back to the 90s.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

