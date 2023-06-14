Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hot for the CWS Opening Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warming trend stays on track through the end of the work week! A high of 91 Thursday with increasing humidity means Opening Day for the CWS will be HOT and a little muggy...

CWS (wowt)

However, it will be dry with storm chances holding off until overnight Friday into Saturday as our next cold front continues to slow down its arrival. Storm chances look most likely Saturday with a drop in highs to the mid 80s. Ahead of that, Friday will be another hot one, 91 with more humid conditions.

Cold front (wowt)

Rain chances will continue on and off through the weekend with cooler air lingering though Father’s Day. From there we’ll quickly jump back to the 90s.

10 day forecast (wowt)

