CWS 2023: College World Series players arrive in Omaha

Virginia baseball
Virginia baseball
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every team saw Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday after flying in. Whether it was a quick drive-by on the way to the hotel or to stop at the stadium to go inside and take pictures.

The gravity of the CWS took on a realistic feel and for those who will play here for the first time, they now know what to expect. It’s one thing to play for a spot in Omaha, it’s another to be in Omaha and see where this year’s champion will be crowned.

Several of the teams also practiced today around town, a way to stay active after the flight in. Virginia was the first to arrive, the Cavaliers did stop by the ballpark to take pictures. LSU was second, the Tigers did that as well in addition to a quick practice.

Thursday all eight teams will practice for an hour inside Charles Schwab Field starting at 9:10 a.m. it will be TCU, Oral Roberts will follow at 10:10, Florida at 11:10 a.m., Virginia at 12:10 p.m., Wake Forest at 1:10 p.m., Stanford at 2:10 p.m., LSU at 3:10 p.m., and Tennessee at 4:10 p.m.

