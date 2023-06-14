We are Local
Air quality alert: Eastern Nebraska experiencing unhealthy ozone levels

Douglas County Health Department advises limiting outdoor activities for certain groups likely to be most affected.
(Source: William Foeste/Cnews)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday that parts of eastern Nebraska will likely experience unhealthy ozone conditions that may affect residents — particularly those who are sensitive to changes in air quality.

Those most likely to be impacted — people with lung disease, older adults, and children — are advised to minimize outdoor activities on Wednesday and Thursday, when those concerns are expected to be most noticeable, according to the DCHD release.

The health department provides air quality data online, which had the ozone level at 101 around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday with a forecast for 112 on Thursday — both labeled “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

The Douglas County Health Department's website indicated concerns about air quality on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.(Douglas County Health Department)

“The public can help reduce Ozone levels by avoiding activities that contribute to Ozone creation,” the release states. “For example, don’t refuel vehicles or top off your gas tank during the heat of the day; wait until temperatures start to cool before using gasoline-powered lawn equipment; and be careful about how and when you use paints, thinners, and cleaners.”

The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, known as MAPA, also works to improve air quality through awareness.

