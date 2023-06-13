We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘A unique exception’: Omaha mayor says she won’t propose any annexation this year

Mayor Jean Stothert has proposed nine annexation packages since she was elected in 2013 — and the City Council has approved all of them.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says no plans for annexation are expected this year.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time since she took office, Mayor Jean Stothert will not be presenting a proposal for annexation to the City Council this year.

None of the 139 districts in areas around Omaha make annexation financially beneficial at this time. That was the reason Mayor Jean Stothert’s office gave in a news release Tuesday stating that she would not be seeking an annexation package this year, a decision she called “a unique exception.”

The annual review of 139 sanitary improvement districts, known as SIDs, showed that none met the financial requirements for annexation consideration.

“Mayor Stothert’s previous annexation recommendations all met established goals: revenue positive for the city of the next 10 years, eliminate islands already surrounded by the city, and ability to provide police and fire protection,” the release states.

According to the release from her office, Stothert has proposed nine annexation packages since she was elected in 2013 — and the City Council has approved all of them.

“This year is a unique exception to my strong record of growth through annexation,” she said in the release. “We carefully evaluate every SID to be certain we can generate new revenue and continued growth of our city. This year, it’s not financially beneficial.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska inmate missing for more than 4 years arrested in Michigan
Union Pacific's Big Boy Locomotive stops in Fremont and draws a crowd on June 11, 2023
Hundreds gather to see Big Boy Locomotive in Fremont
Police lights
Omaha Police make arrest in homicide investigation
Nebraska woman arrested after 9+ alleged pursuits
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Things are getting settled for this year's College World Series.
CWS preparing for Fan Fest
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says no plans for annexation are expected this year.
City of Omaha not growing through annexation in 2023
For most, the bigger headache at the College World Series isn't getting tickets -- it's simply...
A first look at College World Series transportation options
A Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win, police say
3-Day Forecast