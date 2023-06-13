‘A unique exception’: Omaha mayor says she won’t propose any annexation this year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time since she took office, Mayor Jean Stothert will not be presenting a proposal for annexation to the City Council this year.

None of the 139 districts in areas around Omaha make annexation financially beneficial at this time. That was the reason Mayor Jean Stothert’s office gave in a news release Tuesday stating that she would not be seeking an annexation package this year, a decision she called “a unique exception.”

The annual review of 139 sanitary improvement districts, known as SIDs, showed that none met the financial requirements for annexation consideration.

“Mayor Stothert’s previous annexation recommendations all met established goals: revenue positive for the city of the next 10 years, eliminate islands already surrounded by the city, and ability to provide police and fire protection,” the release states.

According to the release from her office, Stothert has proposed nine annexation packages since she was elected in 2013 — and the City Council has approved all of them.

“This year is a unique exception to my strong record of growth through annexation,” she said in the release. “We carefully evaluate every SID to be certain we can generate new revenue and continued growth of our city. This year, it’s not financially beneficial.”

