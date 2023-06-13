Surprise truck inspections completed in Washington County

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol’s Carrier Enforcement Division performed surprised commercial vehicle inspections Tuesday in Washington County.

The Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective, or MAPS Team, conducted 18 inspections. During those inspections, troopers found 52 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law.

Eight vehicles were placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other issues that propose safety risks. Two drivers were not allowed to return to the road.

The surprise inspections focus on commercial vehicles that may not go outside of the city and pass through weigh stations as part of their routes.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.