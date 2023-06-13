Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Another fantastic day but just a bit warmer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us are waking up in the 50s this morning. That slightly warmer morning will lead to a slightly warmer afternoon for your Tuesday. It all happens with abundant sunshine once again.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

The warmer day will happen with the same light wind and low dew points of yesterday. That means another comfortable day on the muggy meter.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Warmer and warmer will be the story over the next few days with highs in the 90s likely by Thursday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

You’ll notice the dew points go up gradually all week as well with the most humidity now trending towards the weekend.

Muggy Meter Week (WOWT)

Friday afternoon will be the first of several chances of rain on the way for the area too. I don’t expect a washout over this upcoming weekend but there is potential for on and off showers and storms that could impact games at the College World Series. They would also bring some beneficial rain.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

