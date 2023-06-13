We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Another fantastic day but just a bit warmer

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us are waking up in the 50s this morning. That slightly warmer morning will lead to a slightly warmer afternoon for your Tuesday. It all happens with abundant sunshine once again.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

The warmer day will happen with the same light wind and low dew points of yesterday. That means another comfortable day on the muggy meter.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Warmer and warmer will be the story over the next few days with highs in the 90s likely by Thursday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

You’ll notice the dew points go up gradually all week as well with the most humidity now trending towards the weekend.

Muggy Meter Week
Muggy Meter Week(WOWT)

Friday afternoon will be the first of several chances of rain on the way for the area too. I don’t expect a washout over this upcoming weekend but there is potential for on and off showers and storms that could impact games at the College World Series. They would also bring some beneficial rain.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific's Big Boy Locomotive stops in Fremont and draws a crowd on June 11, 2023
Hundreds gather to see Big Boy Locomotive in Fremont
Nebraska inmate missing for more than 4 years arrested in Michigan
Police lights
Omaha Police make arrest in homicide investigation
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Nebraska State Patrol troopers say they found 55 pounds of suspected cocaine during a search of...
Nebraska troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Muggy meter
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hotter and muggier ahead of late week storm chances
Emily's Monday night forecast
Rusty's Midday Forecast