Pottawattamie County explores new wind and solar regulations

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Solar farms and more wind turbines may be coming to Pottawattamie County.

Planning and development director Matt Wyant said someone with 600 acres of land is interested in signing it over to a solar farm company -- and they’re not alone.

With a push towards renewable energy, the county faces challenges with how to regulate the industry in rural areas.

“We need some guidance on this because we’re not experts on the wind or solar,” said supervisor Brian Shea.

Pottawattamie County’s rules for wind date back to 2007. There’s nothing on the books to regulate solar.

“We want to have the best ordinances in place to protect our land and our property owners,” said supervisor Susan Miller.

Miller put forth a motion to work with an Omaha-based lawyer to draw up a set of new ordinances. Attorney David Levy worked with Mills County earlier this year on its new laws.

Wyant said updating wind ordinances should be quick, adjusting to state regulations for how close turbines can be built from property lines unless there’s a call for more restrictions.

“A big complaint many years ago with billboards on the interstate. These are worse than billboards,” said supervisor Jeff Jorgensen. “I think they’re just getting to be a visual nuisance. I really don’t want to see this be a growing industry in Iowa.”

But it already is in the state -- Iowa is number two in the country when it comes to wind power.

“There are more restrictive wind ordinances than what we have,” said Wyant. “My position on it is it has suited our county pretty well with what we’ve had.”

There are 124 wind turbines in Pottawattamie County and no solar farms, according to Wyant. But that may not be the case for long. He told 6 News a landowner near the Mid-America Walter Scott plant said they’re interested in signing over 600 acres and another owner nearby with 400 more.

“They actually were hoping that we could get some ordinances in place just for that piece of it. To protect them a little bit,” said Wyant. “Because there have been historical references where these projects get walked away from and abandoned. A lot of the ordinances can contain a bonding to that to make sure the company removes the equipment from a landowner’s spot if they ever quit using it.”

Matt Harman lives in that area.

“It’s not the answer to everything. I mean, I get it. It’s green. I think the grid should be more balanced than one-sided,” said Harman. “Your landowners come first. Their opinion, their choice. They’re the ones that put you in office. Listen to them.”

New ordinances in the county can take generally three to six months to codify. It’s not clear when the projects would start construction.

“The balance that we’re hoping to find, is what works well for the residents,” said Wyant. “What works well for the companies that want to do these things.”

