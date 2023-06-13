We are Local
Omaha Police make second arrest in homicide investigation

Omaha Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a June homicide.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to the death of a 30-year-old man.

According to OPD, 26-year-old Jessica Hernandez was arrested for manslaughter and tampering with evidence in connection with the investigation.

From left: Jessica Hernandez, 26, and Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr., 24
From left: Jessica Hernandez, 26, and Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr., 24(Omaha Police Department)

24-year-old Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr. was arrested for manslaughter. He appeared in Douglas County Court Monday afternoon and his bond was set at $200,000.

On June 2, first responders were performing CPR on 30-year-old Carlos Salguero-Canar near South 28th and Harrison Street before he was sent to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Further details about the incident have not been released by authorities.

