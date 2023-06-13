We are Local
Nebraska woman after 9+ alleged pursuits

(WSAZ)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Lincoln woman was arrested Monday evening after leading law enforcement on a dangerous pursuit, according to the Saunders County Sheriff’s office.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s office notified Saunders County at 4:28 p.m. that a silver Jeep without license plates was being pursued across the county line, which is the Platte River Bridge on Highway 77. Dodge County terminated the pursuit due to high traffic volumes as it approached Highway 92.

Wahoo Police spotted the Jeep at a convenience store about 5 p.m. and followed it out of town to Highway 109. Saunders County and Wahoo Police then initiated another pursuit northbound.

The sheriff’s office reports that the driver drove into a ditch and nearly hit a deputy when the deputy attempted to deploy spike strips near Highway 109 and County Road U.

The pursuit continued to Cedar Bluffs and then to Prague where two more attempts to deploy spikes were unsuccessful.

The driver ended up losing control when she allegedly attempted to avoid yet another deployment of spikes near 1858 County Road 27.

Itsamar Ramirez
Itsamar Ramirez(WOWT)

Itsamar Ramirez, 28, of Lincoln was arrested without further incident. She was transported to Saunders Medical Center to get check out.

Once cleared, she was booked at the Saunders County jail for ten charges: Speeding, failure to stay in her lane, driving with a revoked license from DUI, possession of meth, drug paraphernalia possession, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen firearm, having an open container of alcohol.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s office said Ramirez had been involved in about seven pursuits over the past week in the Lincoln area and ran from Fremont Police and Dodge County during two incidents Monday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

