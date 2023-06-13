Nebraska Supreme Court interpreters stage walkout

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As the cost of living has gone up, Nebraskans are feeling the impact when paychecks don’t stretch as far. On Monday, Nebraska Supreme Court interpreters across the state staged a walkout in protest of better pay.

Interpreters said for the last year, they’ve worked to increase their pay which hasn’t changed in almost 20 years.

10/11 NOW spoke with five Nebraska Supreme Court-certified Spanish interpreters. They said the walkout comes after Governor Jim Pillen vetoed additional funding to the Supreme Court in the two-year budget, which included funding for court interpreters.

Supreme Court interpreters play a vital role in the court system by providing services for defendants, victims, attorneys, and more.

“Language access is access to justice,” said Constanza Meier, Nebraska Supreme Court Certified Interpreter.

Meier is one of 10 Nebraska Supreme Court-certified Spanish interpreters that staged a walkout on Monday, leaving 16 Spanish interpreters on the roster. It’s unclear how many interpreters are left across the state, but interpreter Kelly Varguez said the impacts will be felt in many ways.

“It’s gonna bog down the system, which is expensive,” Varguez said. “And it’s frustrating for families who have to access the court system, it can be costly to them for missing work coming to court finding out they don’t actually have anyone to interpret for them.”

Varguez said rates for interpreters haven’t gone up since 2004. Court interpreters work as contractors on an as-needed basis, with certified interpreters making $50 an hour and non-certified interpreters making $35 an hour.

“What we are asking for is simply to be to have in today’s money, what we were making ‘04, you know, have it adjusted for inflation,” Varguez said. “All of us are small business owners.”

This year State Senator George Dungan introduced LB176, which requested an additional $600,000 per year for pay increases. In an email, Sen. Dungan said that bill was amended to lower the price tag of $200,000 per year, which was ultimately vetoed by Gov. Pillen.

In his letter outlining the line item vetoes, Pillen said the Supreme Court has enough funding to manage potential increases in demand for these services.

Interpreters said this walkout will last as long as it needs to until they receive fair compensation.

“So if members of those communities have any type of court dealings, we’re here to help and because of the nature of the subject matters that we deal with here,” Varguez said. “Come pleat accurate, precise interpretations are essential.”

Interpreters estimate that about 5% of Nebraska’s population uses a language other than English in their homes. The Supreme Court offered the interpreters an increase, but they said it was less than half of what they were asking for, so they rejected it.

