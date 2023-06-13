MICAH House opens childcare center for families experiencing homelessness

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs’ MICAH House is helping families in need get back on their feet a different way by building a childcare center.

The facility is currently in the works and it’s welcome news for some Council Bluffs families who are starting anew.

“For every one spot childcare that’s available there are seven kids who need that spot and for our families, there’s additional barriers,” Flater said.

Ashley Flater is the executive director of MICAH House. She describes this as a new chapter of stability for those in need.

Flater and other community members have been waiting for this moment for a long time.

“I want to thank MICAH house for constructing something that is vitally needed in our community,” Flater said.

Barry Cleaveland is with the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce. He said families experiencing homelessness have a daily need for childcare as they deal with other barriers like a lack of transportation and financial help.

“Without childcare, they can’t get a job and without a job, they can’t get housing,” Cleaveland said. “So, it puts them in a tough place when all those things don’t line up.”

The 12,000-square-foot childcare facility will provide emotional relief for parents. The center will serve up to 70 children six weeks to 6 years old in a trauma-sensitive and service-rich environment. A sensory room, indoor gymnasium, outdoor play area, along with an outdoor garden will all be included.

Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh sees the center as a step in the right direction.

“Micah house has a special place in the hearts of Council Bluffs,” Walsh said. “It’s a legacy nonprofit organization.”

The new facility will be called the Florence M. Lakin Child Development Center. It is set to open by Summer 2024.

