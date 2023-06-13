Evnen focuses on voter ID rollout ahead of 2024 primary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting next May, voters will have to show a photo ID before they receive their ballots for the presidential primary election.

It’s a change approved by voters in November 2022, as part of a ballot initiative.

The rollout and parameters of the change were tasked to the Nebraska Legislature, which didn’t pass a set of rules until the last day of the session.

In the meantime, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said it’s all about implementing the law and educating the public.

Evnen said 97% of Nebraskans already have an ID that will work for the new requirements. Options include driver’s licenses, state IDs, college or university identification, passports, or military ID.

It will also apply to early voting and mail-in ballots.

In that case, voters will have to provide their driver’s license or state ID number, and if they don’t have any of those will need to provide a copy of a valid form of ID.

“I’ve supported voter ID for years,” Evnen said. “I supported the constitutional amendment. I’m very glad to see that we have voter ID in our state, we’re going to have it in place in a way that will not unduly intrude on people it isn’t going to suppress votes. So I’m very optimistic about our rollout of the voter ID requirement in the state of Nebraska.”

For those who cannot afford an ID card, DMVs will provide free state IDs, and DHHS Vital Statistics will provide free, certified copies of birth certificates.

People unable to get a photo ID due to a disability, illness, lack of birth certificate, or religious reasons can complete a Reasonable Impediment Certification. Those can be completed at a polling place, county election office, or on the Secretary of State’s website.

Evnen said his office is also working on an educational campaign to keep voters informed of the new laws that will roll out before the 2024 primary election.

