Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: The warming trend continues ahead of a late week front

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs made the climb back to the mid 80s today and the warm up continues from here... Plan for a high of 88 Wednesday in the Metro with a few spots around 90.

Wednesday highs
Wednesday highs(wowt)

A high of 91 Thursday with increasing humidity ahead of late week storm chances. This means Opening Day for the CWS will be HOT and muggy... but it will be dry with storm chances holding off until mainly Friday PM as our next cold front slows down its arrival.

Late week front
Late week front(wowt)

Rain chances will continue on and off through the weekend with cooler air lingering though Father’s Day. From there we’ll jump back to the 90s.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

