Douglas County Commissioners discuss changing structure of property valuations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Home valuations are up – and so are the temperatures of thousands of Douglas County property owners.

The county assessor’s office says it’s following state law. Some of the Douglas County Commissioners think those laws should be changed.

“Nebraska revised Statute 77-201 provides all property with exception of agriculture and horticultural land be valued at its actual value,” said Mike Goodwillie with Douglas County.

For every homeowner appearing before the Douglas County Board of Equalization, this statute isn’t working.

One homeowner told 6 News their property value has gone up 95% in three years.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners have heard these complaints from homeowners for years. Commissioner PJ Morgan believes the state should make a change and increase property values only by 3 to 5% a year.

“Because the 50%, 30% increase to people, the effect it had on our citizens – it’s somewhat unfair, because what they’re getting are letters from the mortgage company that say, ‘on your Escrow account we need to raise your house payment $220 a month because of the increase in your taxes,” Morgan said.

Commissioner Maureen Boyle agrees something must be done.

“So the whole system, in my opinion, is completely broken, and it’s not in the best interest of taxpayers to continue it this way,” Boyle said.

Putting the property tax issue back in the Legislature’s court has been discussed before. Newly elected County Assessor and Register of Deeds Walt Peffer says dropping the property tax increase to 3 to 5 percent per year is something they’re looking at already.

“I like the idea of lowering the rate,” Peffer said. “Let’s say we’re at 92% to 100, make it 80 to 90. That kind of resolves the situation from the assessor’s side, then we’re no longer the bad guy.”

But any kind of change to the property tax system would put serious pressure on lawmakers.

“The other side of that is when we do go down and get something going in Lincoln, we’re going to have other governmental entities go up and oppose it because they want their revenue,” Peffer said.

Douglas County officials say they will continue to try to help homeowners as they work to fix a system some of them say is broken.

If you wish to dispute your property assessment, you have until June 30 to file a claim with the county. There is a filing fee involved with disputing – that depends on the kind of appeal and the assessed value of the property. Fees range from $40 to $85.

