We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

CUTE: Zoo welcomes Pallas’s cat kittens

The Ross Park Zoo announced the birth of four Pallas’s cat kittens to mom, Jodi, and dad, Atlas.
The Ross Park Zoo announced the birth of four Pallas’s cat kittens to mom, Jodi, and dad, Atlas.(Ross Park Zoo)
By WBNG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) - A zoo in New York has recently welcomed a few new furry residents.

Last Friday, the Ross Park Zoo announced the birth of four Pallas’s cat kittens.

The kittens were born to parents named Jodi and Atlas. They were born in April on International Pallas’s Cat Day, according to the zoo.

“We think mom, Jodi, is a feline marketing genius for her timing!” zoo officials said.

The Pallas’s cat is one of the smallest of the wild cat species. They usually weigh 5 to 9 pounds fully grown and are about the size of domestic cats. The felines have long and dense fur that can also make them look bigger.

According to the zoo, the new kittens have been venturing out of their nest box and exploring the world around them.

The cats are native to such areas of the world as Afghanistan, China and India.

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska inmate missing for more than 4 years arrested in Michigan
Union Pacific's Big Boy Locomotive stops in Fremont and draws a crowd on June 11, 2023
Hundreds gather to see Big Boy Locomotive in Fremont
Police lights
Omaha Police make arrest in homicide investigation
Nebraska woman arrested after 9+ alleged pursuits
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White...
White House press secretary has violated rule against politics on the job, watchdog says
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New...
Amazon says AWS is operating normally after outage that left publishers unable to operate web sites
Things are getting settled for this year's College World Series.
CWS preparing for Fan Fest
For most, the bigger headache at the College World Series isn't getting tickets -- it's simply...
A first look at College World Series transportation options