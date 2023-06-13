We are Local
2023 College World Series lineup set

The Big Ten Baseball Tournament comes to town Tuesday -- a primer of sorts ahead of the College World Series.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The brackets for this year’s College World Series baseball tournament are set.

TCU will face surprise bid Oral Roberts — the lowest seed to reach the CWS since 2012 — after their win on Monday. That game, the NCAA men’s baseball tournament opener, is set for 1 p.m. Friday at Charles Schwab Field.

At 6 p.m. Friday, Florida will take the field against Virginia. The winners of those two games will face off at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday’s match-ups will be No. 1 seed Wake Forest against Stanford at 1 p.m.; and LSU against Tennesee at 6 p.m. The winner of those games will compete at 6 p.m. Monday.

The first CWS 2023 championship game is set for 6 p.m. saturday, June 24; with Game 2 at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25; and Game 3 — if necessary to break a tie — scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

CWS 2023 tickets went on sale in April.

No tickets are required to attend open practice on Thursday, when fans get the opportunity to watch the eight teams make their final preparations.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak, The Associated Press, and Digital Producer Jacob Comer contributed to this report.

