Two-time WCWS champion Jordy Bahl returning to homestate of Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four days after being named the Women’s College World Series Most Oustanding Player, Jordy Bahl announced she’s leaving Oklahoma to “return home.” The Papillion La Vista grad made the announcement on Twitter citing that being away from home has been tough and she is “excited to finish the softball journey right were it began.”

In her two seasons with the Sooners, Bahl accounted for 44 wins and only two losses while leading OU to two national championships. Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso released a statement on Bahl’s announcement stating in part, “Jordy shared with our staff on Friday that she had been feeling a strong need to be closer to home for quite some time and that she planned to enter the transfer portal.”

Statement from #OU HC Patty Gasso on Jordy Bahl: pic.twitter.com/jwLP0wxdvO — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) June 12, 2023

Nowhere in Bahl’s announcement does it say where the former Freshman of the Year plans to play in Nebraska. Prior to her freshman year in high school, Bahl had committed to Nebraska, but later decommitted and went to Oklahoma instead.

