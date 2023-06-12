We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Student loan payments to resume in October

The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.
The Department of Education said student loan payments will resume in October.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tens of millions of borrowers with federal student loans will have to restart payments in October, the Department of Education said Monday.

The department clarified that interest on the loans will resume Sept. 1. That’s roughly when the Biden administration said its pandemic pause is set to end, unless the Supreme Court rules on a separate loan case.

The recent debt ceiling bill bars President Joe Biden from another extension.

The Department of Education said it will reach out to borrowers with more information. Borrowers also can check the federal student aid website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific's Big Boy Locomotive stops in Fremont and draws a crowd on June 11, 2023
Hundreds gather to see Big Boy Locomotive in Fremont
Man shot at Omaha grocery store, 4 teens arrested after pursuit
The construction project is a part of the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program. Its...
Final bridge demolition starts for I-29 construction in Council Bluffs
Police lights
Omaha Police make arrest in homicide investigation
3 women shot Friday night in Omaha

Latest News

Illinois becomes the first state to punish public institutions that ban books.
‘First of its kind’ Illinois law will penalize libraries that ban books
People gather on a residential street in Annapolis, Md., where police say multiple people were...
Police: Maryland fatal shooting of 3 happened after parking dispute
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
Officials say driver lost control of gas-filled tanker before fire collapsed main East Coast highway
A new home in Omaha is now open for formerly-incarcerated women in need.
House for formerly incarcerated women opens in North Omaha
FILE - The Activision Blizzard booth is seen during the Electronic Entertainment Expo, June 13,...
FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard