We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Sioux City man arrested for throwing knives at Sioux Falls police

Sioux Falls saw a slight uptick in both it’s property and violent crime rates in 2022, but city...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man from Sioux City was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Obstructing Police Officers and Fleeing Police after an incident in northern Sioux Falls last Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at 4:21 p.m. at N. Minnesota Ave. and Jaycee Ln., near the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

The on-duty Minnehaha County deputy assigned to the airport responded to a call of a male threatening people with a knife.

The subject fled on a bicycle, according to Lt. Jason Leach. Several officers responded and intercepted the individual.

The suspect was non-compliant and agitated, clenching his fists. Officers gave him distance and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

He reached into his pockets and took out a couple different knives. He threw the knives at police officers.

After using less lethal options to try to subdue the man, a taser was deployed. Authorities took the suspect into custody.

No one was injured.

The suspect — 55-year-old William Cross Dog from Sioux City — was arrested for three counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Obstructing Police Officers, Fleeing Police, and was placed on an emergency mental hold.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific's Big Boy Locomotive stops in Fremont and draws a crowd on June 11, 2023
Hundreds gather to see Big Boy Locomotive in Fremont
Man shot at Omaha grocery store, 4 teens arrested after pursuit
The construction project is a part of the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program. Its...
Final bridge demolition starts for I-29 construction in Council Bluffs
Police lights
Omaha Police make arrest in homicide investigation
3 women shot Friday night in Omaha

Latest News

Truck traffic now has a faster option than going through the heart of Fremont.
$60M Fremont Beltway opens, moving truck traffic away from downtown
Truck traffic now has a faster option than going through the heart of Fremont.
Fremont Southeast Beltway officially opens
A new home in Omaha is now open for formerly-incarcerated women in need.
House for formerly incarcerated women opens in North Omaha
Omaha Police said officers responded to a shoplifting call Friday, June 9, 2023, and were led...
Shoplifting suspects who fleed from Omaha Police appear in court
A new home in Omaha is now open for formerly-incarcerated women in need.
Queen's Butterfly House opens in North Omaha