Shoplifting suspects who fleed from Omaha Police appear in court

OPD said one of them pointed a gun at an off-duty officer inside Walmart
Two people are behind bars after a shoplifting-turned-pursuit through parts of Omaha Friday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two suspects charged in connection with a shoplifting-turned-chase following the assault of an Omaha Police officer appeared in court Monday.

19-year-old Natalya Cooper and 20-year-old Ve’angelo Moore both appeared before a judge Monday afternoon.

Moore was charged with assaulting an officer, terroristic threats, and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was charged with drug possession in an unrelated incident from October of 2022.

Cooper was charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and being an accessory to a felony. Cooper was the driver of the vehicle and had marijuana in her possession.

According to the Omaha Police report, an off-duty officer working at the Walmart location near 72nd and Pine streets had attempted to stop two shoplifting suspects Friday.

“A physical altercation between the officer and the two suspects happened inside the store when the officer attempted to detain them,” the report states. “During that physical altercation, a handgun fell off of Moore’s person and onto the floor. Moore picked up the handgun where he then pointed the firearm toward the officer.”

The two left the scene in a black Ford sedan with police in pursuit. Police said Moore got into the car driven by Cooper, and they drove off.

The chase continued south on 72nd Street to Interstate 80, then west to I Street, then to I-680 north before heading east on West Center Road and eventually through the former Canfield’s parking lot. The drivers then went south on 84th Street back to I-80, then headed west to Harrison Street before crashing into a truck that was trying to avoid them near 110th Street.

The chase ended several minutes later near 110th and Harrison streets after the vehicle crashed into a truck that had tried to get out of their way. There were three women in the truck, but they were not injured, Officer Ramos said.

Cooper’s preliminary hearing is set for July 18 at 9 a.m. She is being held on a $50,000 bond. Moore’s preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. July 19. His bond is set at $75,000 for this case -- and another $100,000 for the drug possession case.

