We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Best day of the week to get the week started

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chilly June weather is what will greet you out the door early this morning. Many of us are starting in the 40s today but we’ll be able to rebound quickly once the sun rises. That will result in a high in the upper 70s under the full sunshine today.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Low dew points on the muggy meter will make for an incredibly pleasant day all the way around. Those should stay in the refreshing range all day.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

Overall we’ll gradually notice a little more warmth and humidity each day this week leading to the end of the week. Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the week. Friday brings the best chance of storms and will be the most humid too. That means rain and storms could impact the first day of games of the College World Series.

5 Day Highs
5 Day Highs(WOWT)
Muggy Meter Week Ahead
Muggy Meter Week Ahead(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot at Omaha grocery store, 4 teens arrested after pursuit
Union Pacific's Big Boy Locomotive stops in Fremont and draws a crowd on June 11, 2023
Hundreds gather to see Big Boy Locomotive in Fremont
3 women shot Friday night in Omaha
Fire at Omaha senior living apartments causes $20,000 in damage
The construction project is a part of the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program. Its...
Final bridge demolition starts for I-29 construction in Council Bluffs

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly overnight, beautiful Monday
Chilly overnight, beautiful Monday
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cooler today with clouds slowly clearing