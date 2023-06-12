Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Best day of the week to get the week started

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chilly June weather is what will greet you out the door early this morning. Many of us are starting in the 40s today but we’ll be able to rebound quickly once the sun rises. That will result in a high in the upper 70s under the full sunshine today.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Low dew points on the muggy meter will make for an incredibly pleasant day all the way around. Those should stay in the refreshing range all day.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Overall we’ll gradually notice a little more warmth and humidity each day this week leading to the end of the week. Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the week. Friday brings the best chance of storms and will be the most humid too. That means rain and storms could impact the first day of games of the College World Series.

5 Day Highs (WOWT)

Muggy Meter Week Ahead (WOWT)

