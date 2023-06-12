We are Local
Omaha Public Library apologizes, restores book lists for youth reading programs

(File photo)
(File photo)(KMOT)
By Gina Dvorak and Bella Caracta
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Library’s executive director issued a statement Monday clarifying “some confusion” surrounding two of its programs and apologizing for the removal of recommended reading lists for kids and teens.

In a statement posted online and on social media on Monday, Executive Director Laura Marlane confirmed that OPL had restored book lists for kids and teens previously removed from the library’s 2023 Reading Challenge and annual Summer Reading Program.

“I realize that removing these lists from the Reading Challenge page has left some members of our community and staff at OPL feeling unsupported, and for that, I am sorry,” she said in her statement on the library’s website.

While no books were removed from the library system, the issue of reviewed, removed, and even banned books — particularly those containing LGBTQ+ storylines or information — has made national headlines in recent months.

“We stand with the LGBTQIA+ community,” Marlane said in a brief statement posted to social media.

Closer to home, Plattsmouth students in April protested their school board’s decision to review dozens of books in their library. In Iowa last month, an Iowa City School District committee concluded that one of the most banned books of 2022 should remain at its junior high school ahead of a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds to ban such educational materials from school libraries altogether.

Last week, Marlane told 6 News that the library system had been getting some questions from the community about the lists and offered the following explanation:

“Because all ages may participate in the 2023 Reading Challenge, OPL staff curated reading recommendations for kids and teens to address each of the 12 categories represented in the Reading Challenge, including titles that could be considered as options for the ‘Read a book about or featuring LGBTQIA+ history.’ Some individuals in the community understood Reading Challenge recommendations to be requirements for kids and teens to be successful in the Summer Reading Program, which does not have suggested or required reading.

In an attempt to avoid further confusion, I made the decision to remove the kids and teen book lists from the Reading Challenge page. My goal was to differentiate between the two initiatives and return focus toward participation in the Summer Reading Program. This was a mistake.”

Email response from Laura Marlan, executive director, Omaha Public Library

She said Friday that the lists had been restored and noted then that “OPL values equal and inclusive access.”

