Omaha Police make arrest in homicide investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 30-year-old man.

According to OPD, 24-year-old Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr. was arrested for manslaughter.

Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr., 24 (Omaha Police Department)

On June 2, first responders were performing CPR on 30-year-old Carlos Salguero-Canar near South 28th and Harrison Street before he was sent to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Further details about the incident have not been released by authorities.

