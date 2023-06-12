We are Local
Omaha Police make arrest in homicide investigation

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 30-year-old man.

According to OPD, 24-year-old Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr. was arrested for manslaughter.

Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr., 24
Nadim Zarazua-Hernandez Jr., 24(Omaha Police Department)

On June 2, first responders were performing CPR on 30-year-old Carlos Salguero-Canar near South 28th and Harrison Street before he was sent to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Further details about the incident have not been released by authorities.

