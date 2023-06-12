We are Local
Nebraska troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

A California man was arrested after a search of the SUV
Nebraska State Patrol troopers say they found 55 pounds of suspected cocaine during a search of...
Nebraska State Patrol troopers say they found 55 pounds of suspected cocaine during a search of a vehicle at a rest area on I-80 near York(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A traffic stop at an I-80 rest area ended with troopers finding 55 pounds of cocaine.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Friday around 7:45 a.m., a trooper saw a vehicle with a license plate violation parked at the eastbound I-80 rest area near York.

The trooper went to the driver and became “suspicious of criminal activity” and searched the vehicle. Further details about the encounter and why troopers chose to search the vehicle weren’t immediately available.

During the search of the BMW X5, troopers allegedly found 55 pounds of suspected cocaine hidden in the spare tire compartment.

The driver, 38-year-old Nicandro Garcia-Perez of Chino Hills, California, was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in York County Jail.

