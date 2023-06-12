Nebraska troopers find 55 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A traffic stop at an I-80 rest area ended with troopers finding 55 pounds of cocaine.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Friday around 7:45 a.m., a trooper saw a vehicle with a license plate violation parked at the eastbound I-80 rest area near York.

The trooper went to the driver and became “suspicious of criminal activity” and searched the vehicle. Further details about the encounter and why troopers chose to search the vehicle weren’t immediately available.

During the search of the BMW X5, troopers allegedly found 55 pounds of suspected cocaine hidden in the spare tire compartment.

The driver, 38-year-old Nicandro Garcia-Perez of Chino Hills, California, was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in York County Jail.

