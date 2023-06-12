Nebraska inmate missing for more than 4 years arrested in Michigan

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln was arrested over the weekend in Michigan.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Antonio Collier started his sentence on April 3, 2018, and disappeared on May 19, 2019. He allegedly didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center after he was granted permission to attend a local church.

More than four years later, Collier was arrested Sunday by the Roseville, Michigan Police Department.

Antonio Collier (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Collier was originally sentenced to four-to-five years on a burglary charge out of Douglas County.

