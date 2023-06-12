We are Local
Nebraska abortion ban lawsuit continued until July 19

By Brian Mastre
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit arguing LB574 is unconstitutional because it combined an abortion ban with a ban on gender-affirming care has been continued until July 19.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Lori Maret wants to hear all the arguments at once.

“I’m not going to get in the middle of negotiations,” she told both sides during the court hearing Monday morning via Zoom. “The Attorney General’s team wants more time to prepare when it comes to certain objections filed Friday by Planned Parenthood’s legal team.”

Planned Parenthood has asked for a temporary injunction. The 12-week abortion ban took effect May 22. The ban on gender-affirming care takes effect Oct. 1.

“‘Public health and welfare’ cannot serve as a single subject linking the two otherwise distinct, narrow components of LB 574,” argues the ACLU of Nebraska in court filings.

The Attorney General has argued that lawmakers combine different topics into the same bill all the time and that this is no different. “Were this Court to entertain such a challenge, it would result in an unprecedented upheaval of Nebraska’s legislative and judicial branches, potentially calling hundreds of Nebraska laws into constitutional doubt.”

Planned Parenthood says the law has already forced nine women to leave the state for abortion services.

