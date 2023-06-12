We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Former Fairmont Creamery building gets improvements in time for CWS

A vacant Old Market building has fallen into such disrepair, neighbors are worried of the hazards it presents.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been a week since 6 News exposed a dangerous eyesore, and our investigation got results. The safety improvements come just before thousands of baseball fans visit downtown for the College World Series.

Old Market neighbors exposed a deep danger easily accessed by an unsecured gate last Monday. But this week they found their safety concerns over the former Fairmont Creamery has risen to the top of the owners’ priorities.

“Safety-wise, the improvement is huge, I think,” said neighbor Cynthe Johnson. “You can’t get through this gate -- that was swinging open last week.”

The gate is now far more secure. The building door that had been forced open is now closed solid. That sidewalk ravine any transient or curious kid could have fallen into is now covered by a hardwood platform.

“I really believe that speaking up and speaking to the right people caused it to happen,” Johnson said.

From newly-boarded windows to recently-placed city warning placards, the still-deteriorated building shows signs of life-saving improvements.

The property is not only safer but the graffiti that has laced the building is either being removed or covered. Omaha’s Operation Wipeout has been eliminating graffiti that can be accessed on the ground level -- either with white paint or power washing.

Business neighbors like Hollywood Candy’s Aaron Wojtkiewicz said the cavity in the sidewalk needs a filling -- but a wood cover is a solid start.

“I’m happy to see that there’s been action taken, that the initial report brought more eyes to the problem and nobody got hurt or anything happened,” he said.

The current owner of the building tells 6 On Your Side more security is coming by adding lights shining down to discourage graffiti artists.

“From a safety standpoint it has improved tremendously, but aesthetically it has a long way to go,” Johnson said.

Neighbors said they’re encouraged by safety improvements, but restoring the century-old creamery will add more historic flavor to the Old Market’s south side.

Omaha’s superintendent of inspections says this story prompted the changes -- however, violations have been entered into the city database. A representative for current owner Seven Oaks Investments tells 6 On Your Side that a potential buyer is doing his due diligence review of the property, but she is confident the building will be sold this year.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Pacific's Big Boy Locomotive stops in Fremont and draws a crowd on June 11, 2023
Hundreds gather to see Big Boy Locomotive in Fremont
Man shot at Omaha grocery store, 4 teens arrested after pursuit
The construction project is a part of the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program. Its...
Final bridge demolition starts for I-29 construction in Council Bluffs
Police lights
Omaha Police make arrest in homicide investigation
3 women shot Friday night in Omaha

Latest News

(File photo)
Omaha Public Library apologizes, restores book lists for youth reading programs
Some Omaha businesses are working to improve the walkability of the NW Radial Highway and...
Omaha businesses working to improve foot traffic on NW Radial, Saddle Creek corridors
Truck traffic now has a faster option than going through the heart of Fremont.
$60M Fremont Beltway opens, moving truck traffic away from downtown
Some Omaha businesses are working to improve the walkability of the NW Radial Highway and...
Omaha business owners working to improve foot traffic on NW Radial, Saddle Creek