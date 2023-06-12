Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hotter and muggier ahead of late week storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of the work week has been pleasant! From here it will get hotter and muggier. Tuesday will still be a nice day, but warmer, with plenty of sun and a high of 85 after a cool start in the Metro.

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

We’ll keep the warm up going from there... 88 Wednesday and 91 Thursday with increasing humidity ahead of late week storm chances.

Muggy meter (wowt)

This means Opening Day for the CWS will be HOT and muggy... but it will be dry with storm chances holding off until the overnight hours.

CWS (wowt)

Rain will be more likely on and off through the day Friday and comes with a brief cool down. We’ll be back near 90 by Father’s Day.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.