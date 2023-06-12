We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hotter and muggier ahead of late week storm chances

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of the work week has been pleasant! From here it will get hotter and muggier. Tuesday will still be a nice day, but warmer, with plenty of sun and a high of 85 after a cool start in the Metro.

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(wowt)

We’ll keep the warm up going from there... 88 Wednesday and 91 Thursday with increasing humidity ahead of late week storm chances.

Muggy meter
Muggy meter(wowt)

This means Opening Day for the CWS will be HOT and muggy... but it will be dry with storm chances holding off until the overnight hours.

CWS
CWS(wowt)

Rain will be more likely on and off through the day Friday and comes with a brief cool down. We’ll be back near 90 by Father’s Day.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

