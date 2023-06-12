$60M Fremont Beltway opens, moving truck traffic away from downtown

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - After years of discussion they’re finally changing lanes in Fremont.

Traffic on U.S. Highway 77 on the Platte River bridge will shift from the southbound lane to the northbound lane. That lane change marks the opening of the Fremont Southeast Beltway.

The beltway is hooking up Highway 275 to U.S. Highway 77.

The whole idea behind the beltway is to move truck traffic off of Highway 77, or Fremont’s Broad Street, and hook up the truck traffic to the city’s industrial area.

Right now the trucks are rolling through Fremont’s downtown, and they’re making a lot of noise. If you have a business in the area, the noise outside makes its way inside.

“My windows rumble when they pass by and gets really dusty,” business owner Mirna Camarena said.

Mirna owns Elegancia, selling formal wear for special occasions, weddings, proms, homecomings. She’s been here for about a year and a half and says the truck traffic outside her door can be scary.

“It’s really, really noisy. “It actually scares my kids when we leave the shop and they’re passing by and they’re so loud. Yeah sometimes they scare me too, it just sounds really really loud.”

Jody Sanders is the Fremont city administrator. Sanders says Fremont’s new beltway will help make truck traffic less scary by linking three highways in the area.

“Highway 77 running north and south, 275 really kind of runs north and south and then Highway 30 runs across the north edge of town,” Sanders said. “That bypass will connect all of those.”

With the changes, the State of Nebraska made Broad Street, or Highway 77, the responsibility of the City of Fremont.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg has plans for the town’s new street.

“So now we’re going to be able to go and make improvements on Broad Street, but then again diverting a lot of that industry traffic on the bypass, it’s going to help the economic activity throughout this region as well, you know southeast Fremont and the whole region,” Spellerberg said.

Mirna says the plan to slow truck traffic and improve the area sounds good, and it sounds a lot better than the truck noise in front of her shop.

“I think they’re a bit too much for this street, so I think that would really help so we don get that much noise,” Mirna said.

The Fremont beltway project cost about $60 million to complete. Dodge County, the City of Fremont and private donors picked up half of the cost of the project.

