Hundreds gather to see Big Boy Locomotive in Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday, the largest operating steam locomotive in the world made a stop in Fremont.

It’s making its way from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Omaha, just in time for the College World Series.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 drew hundreds of people of all ages to the tracks Sunday.

Onlookers watched the train arrive in its glory, get serviced by crew members, and met the lead engineer who rebuilt the Big Boy

“We took it completely apart, myself and a crew of 10, most of which are here working on it right now,” said Ed Dickens, engineer of the Big Boy 4014. “So we disassembled this 7,000 horsepower locomotive. Took it completely apart. Made a lot of really cool new parts for it. For example, a lot of those big shiny parts you see. Those are brand-new.”

There are seven Big Boys on public display around the country and just one in operation - this one. It will be on display for 11 days during the College World Series in Omaha before returning to Wyoming.

