We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Harrison’s Playmakers annual camp return to Omaha for fifth year

By Grace Boyles
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some may know Vikings defensive tackle as “Horrible Harry,” but the kids that attend Phillips’ camps see him more as a big Teddy bear. The annual camp put on by Phillips non-profit organization strives to promote social inclusion of kids with developmental differences and special needs through kindness and sports.

Growing up, Phillips’ mother ran an at-home daycare which sparked the Stanford graduate to dedicate his time and resources to the special needs community.

”I was introduced to individuals with differences and Down syndrome and autism from a really young age and was just raised that they’re just friends of mine, just like all of us,” said Phillips after he wrapped up his fifth Harrison’s Playmakers camp in Omaha.

The two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee holds camps in Buffalo, where Phillips started his NFL career, and Minneapolis, however, Phillips’ camp in Omaha holds a special place in his heart.

“This is the one I get most nervous about or most tightly wound up just because this is my hometown and my family, my fiance’s family, everybody, all my friends are here and so you want it to be world-class,” said Phillips. “I want it to be really nice.”

The Playmakers camp in Omaha has continued to grow year after year, with this year’s camp hosting nearly 200 participants. Phillips hopes to one day have so many kids sign up he has to expand the camp to two days.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police said officers responded to a shoplifting call Friday, June 9, 2023, and were led...
Shoplifting suspects arrested after fleeing Omaha Police
Man shot at Omaha grocery store, 4 teens arrested after pursuit
3 women shot Friday night in Omaha
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Palermo to remain in jail until trial

Latest News

Creighton Abilities Basketball Camp
Creighton hosts fifth annual Abilities Basketball Camp
Big Ten Football: 2024 and 2025 two-play opponents
Big Ten announces 2024 and 2025 football opponents
Omaha Lancers defenseman Tucker Shedd
Omaha Lancers Defenseman Tucker Shedd helps kids fight cancer
Husker Javelin Throwers
Four Nebraska javelin throwers headed to Nationals