Harrison’s Playmakers annual camp return to Omaha for fifth year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some may know Vikings defensive tackle as “Horrible Harry,” but the kids that attend Phillips’ camps see him more as a big Teddy bear. The annual camp put on by Phillips non-profit organization strives to promote social inclusion of kids with developmental differences and special needs through kindness and sports.

Growing up, Phillips’ mother ran an at-home daycare which sparked the Stanford graduate to dedicate his time and resources to the special needs community.

”I was introduced to individuals with differences and Down syndrome and autism from a really young age and was just raised that they’re just friends of mine, just like all of us,” said Phillips after he wrapped up his fifth Harrison’s Playmakers camp in Omaha.

The two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee holds camps in Buffalo, where Phillips started his NFL career, and Minneapolis, however, Phillips’ camp in Omaha holds a special place in his heart.

“This is the one I get most nervous about or most tightly wound up just because this is my hometown and my family, my fiance’s family, everybody, all my friends are here and so you want it to be world-class,” said Phillips. “I want it to be really nice.”

The Playmakers camp in Omaha has continued to grow year after year, with this year’s camp hosting nearly 200 participants. Phillips hopes to one day have so many kids sign up he has to expand the camp to two days.

