We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Final bridge demolition starts for I-29 construction in Council Bluffs

The construction project is a part of the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program. Its purpose is to modernize Interstates 29 and 480 to improve mobility
By Johan Marin
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - For nearly three years, heavy machinery, construction site workers and a lot of traffic have filled the roads near Interstates 29 and 480.

But there is good news. Saturday marked the final bridge demolition for I-29.

And for many neighbors nearby, they’re relieved to see progress.

“It’s been a challenge for everybody,” Dirksen said.

Marianne Dirksen often travels to Omaha and when she does she has to deal with constant detours.

She also told 6 News that’s not the only thing she deals with.

”The noise has been horrendous,” Dirksen said. “So, what’s been going on now is they clean up all the trees and we get added noise.”

The construction project is a part of the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program. Its purpose is to modernize Interstates 29 and 480 to improve mobility and safety.

Just a year ago, work for I-29 passed the halfway point.

”I’m really glad it’s getting to the final stages,” Dirksen said.

Other neighbors 6 News spoke with said they’re finally starting to see the end of the tunnel with a project that’s been long in the works.

The closure of West Broadway will remain in place until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot at Omaha grocery store, 4 teens arrested after pursuit
3 women shot Friday night in Omaha
Fire at Omaha senior living apartments causes $20,000 in damage
A Sarpy County contractor is hoping someone can return his stolen pickup and trailer -- his...
La Vista contractor hopeful security footage can bring back stolen trailer, pickup
Police say there was a fatal crash at 56th and A in Lincoln Saturday morning.
One killed in crash at 56th and A early Saturday morning

Latest News

The construction project is a part of the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program. Its...
Final bridge demolition for I-29
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cooler today with clouds slowly clearing
Cooler today with clouds slowly clearing
A fundraiser honors the life of an Omaha man while raising awareness for mental health resources
Bike with Mike fundraiser honors Omaha man, raises awareness for mental health