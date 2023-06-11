Final bridge demolition starts for I-29 construction in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - For nearly three years, heavy machinery, construction site workers and a lot of traffic have filled the roads near Interstates 29 and 480.

But there is good news. Saturday marked the final bridge demolition for I-29.

And for many neighbors nearby, they’re relieved to see progress.

“It’s been a challenge for everybody,” Dirksen said.

Marianne Dirksen often travels to Omaha and when she does she has to deal with constant detours.

She also told 6 News that’s not the only thing she deals with.

”The noise has been horrendous,” Dirksen said. “So, what’s been going on now is they clean up all the trees and we get added noise.”

The construction project is a part of the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program. Its purpose is to modernize Interstates 29 and 480 to improve mobility and safety.

Just a year ago, work for I-29 passed the halfway point.

”I’m really glad it’s getting to the final stages,” Dirksen said.

Other neighbors 6 News spoke with said they’re finally starting to see the end of the tunnel with a project that’s been long in the works.

The closure of West Broadway will remain in place until 5 a.m. on Monday.

