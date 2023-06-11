We are Local
David’s Morning Forecast - Cooler today with clouds slowly clearing

By David Koeller
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight brought some much needed rainfall to the area. Norfolk was the big winner in our region with over 2 inches of rain falling. The Nebraska City and Plattsmouth areas both picked up over an inch of rainfall, with Offutt AFB in Bellevue seeing just under an inch. In Omaha, rainfall totals ranged from a light 0.16 inches downtown, to nearly an inch on the west side of town. A few spots just south of the metro may have seen even more thanks to several rounds of heavy rainfall.

Rainfall Totals Through Sunday Morning
Rainfall Totals Through Sunday Morning(WOWT)

The rain has pushed out of the metro by sunrise, some showers lingering in far southern Nebraska and Iowa. That rain should end by mid-morning, with dry weather settling in for the rest of the day. Although the rain has moved out, cloudy skies will stick around through at least midday. The clouds and a north breeze coming in at 10 to 20mph will keep temperatures a bit cooler than average for this time of year. We’ll likely be in the 60s through Noon, warming a little more later in the afternoon as sunshine starts to return. Highs should top out in the mid-70s for most of the area.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Skies will clear out this evening as cooler and drier air settles in for the night. Temperatures may end up a bit on the chilly side, overnight lows likely dip into the upper 40s by early on Monday. Despite the cooler start, Monday should be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, light winds, and low humidity. We’ll warm up quickly with temperatures to around 70 by Noon, and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Temperatures heating up this week
Temperatures heating up this week(WOWT)

Things continue to heat up through the rest of the week, highs in the mid-80s on Tuesday, upper 80s on Wednesday, and low 90s by Thursday. Our next storm chance arrives Thursday into Friday, but at the moment storms appear to be rather spotty once again, so widespread rainfall does not appear to be likely. Drier and hotter weather then may try to set in as we head into next week.

