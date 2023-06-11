David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly overnight, beautiful Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight brought some much needed rainfall to the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. Norfolk was the big winner in our region with over 2 inches of rain falling. The Nebraska City and Plattsmouth areas both picked up over an inch of rainfall, with Offutt AFB in Bellevue seeing just under an inch. In Omaha, rainfall totals ranged from a light 0.16 inches downtown, to nearly an inch on the west side of town. A few spots just south of the metro may have seen even more thanks to several rounds of heavy rainfall.

Rainfall Totals Through Sunday Morning (WOWT)

Cloudy skies stuck around for much of Sunday, with sunshine finally returning for the evening hours. Temperatures remained on the cool side for June, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for most of the area. With a little late day sun, temperatures should hang around 70 through sunset, but then we will cool down fairly quickly, dropping into the 50s by 10 to 11pm.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

It may be a bit on the chilly side by Monday morning, temperatures should dip into the upper 40s around the metro, with some spots potentially falling into the mid-40s. Certainly cool for June! However, we will see generally sunny skies all day long, so things will warm up quickly. It should be a beautiful afternoon with sunny skies, light winds, and low humidity. High temperatures top out in the mid to upper 70s for most of the area.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Things will be heating up for the rest of the week. Still reasonable on Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s. Humidity levels will still be in check on Tuesday as well, so it should feel decent. Humidity will creep back in for the rest of the week as temperatures climb. Highs on Wednesday push closer to 90, with highs in the low 90s on Thursday. Our next rain chance arrives Thursday night into Friday, but any showers or storms appear fairly hit and miss as this point. Plenty more heat and humidity on the way through the rest of the forecast.

