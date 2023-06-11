We are Local
49th Omaha Summer Arts Festival wraps up in Aksarben Village

Patrons turn out for the final day of Summer Arts Fest in Omaha on June 11, 2023
Patrons turn out for the final day of Summer Arts Fest in Omaha on June 11, 2023(Marlo Lundak)
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After three full days of art, music and food, the 49th annual Summer Arts Festival is coming to a close.

More than 130 artists - both local and from around the country - gathered in Aksarben Village to showcase and sell their work.

Everything from jewelry to woodwork to oil paintings captured the attention of hundreds of community members and visitors to the metro.

For newcomers like artists Nate Rock, there’s a lot to be learned at a festival like this one.

Rock, who showcased his photography and cyanotypes, says that the opportunity to mingle with dozens of other artists can help with generating new ideas and processes, as well as help him learn how to better expose their work to wider audiences.

Rock says events like the Summer Arts Festival are vital to keeping local art alive and flourishing.

“One of the hardest things as an upcoming artist, just getting exposure and getting your work out there. It can be hard, people rely on social media a lot and that can be hard when you’re not getting the response that you want so getting live feedback is very helpful and more helpful than just getting likes on Instagram.”

This year’s Omaha Summer Arts Festival also had an increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, and featured work from those with physical and intellectual disabilities.

If you missed the festival, the full list of artists can be found here.

