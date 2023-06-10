We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

VIDEO: Aquarium releases 2 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean

The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean this week.

WCSC reports the turtles, named Bea and Pluto, were successfully rehabilitated after rescuers found them injured from a predator attack and suffering from debilitated turtle syndrome.

“Sea turtles have been around a long time and are incredibly resilient creatures,” Melissa Ranly, sea turtle care center manager, said.

The loggerheads were in the facility’s care for about a year and also have a missing front flipper.

“Bea and Pluto proved their physical strength in rehabilitation,” Ranly said. “They have proven they can survive successfully in the wild despite missing a limb.”

Rescuers said the turtles are back to good health after they found Bea floating in the waters near Hilton Head Island and Pluto on the beach of Pritchards Island.

“We are confident in their success!” Ranly said.

According to the team, the aquarium has been able to rehab and release 19 turtles so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police said officers responded to a shoplifting call Friday, June 9, 2023, and were led...
Shoplifting suspects arrested after fleeing Omaha Police
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Palermo to remain in jail until trial
Omaha Farmers Market temporarily relocating on June 11
Bond set at $2M for Omaha woman arrested in double shooting

Latest News

Spotty evening storms clearing overnight
A fundraiser honors the life of an Omaha man while raising awareness for mental health resources
Bike with Mike fundraiser
Four teenagers were arrested after a chase overnight in Omaha
Omaha shooting and pursuit ends with 4 teens arrested
Three women were injured in shootings Friday night in Omaha
3 women injured in North Omaha shootings
A fire at Elmwood Tower caused thousands of dollars in damage
$20,000 in damage after kitchen fire at Elmwood Tower