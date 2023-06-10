Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 9

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, June 9.

WOWT's Top 6 videos

Omaha firefighters now have a new tool on their hands thanks to video from a passerby’s dashcam.

Officers reportedly stumbled upon a ‘gun battle’ between two groups.

Authorities are investigating after a suspect burned a homeowner’s Pride flag.

A homeowner has issues with a contractor and is refusing to delete negative reviews for a refund.

Recent speeding and crashes just yards away from Sacred Heart School in North Omaha are once again raising concerns over the safety of children.

The family of a missing Omaha woman is relieved she has been found and her boyfriend has been arrested.

WOWT's Top 6 stories

WOWT's Top 6 most engaged posts

