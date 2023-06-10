Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 9
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a close call with a fire truck and a woman that was missing for two weeks.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, June 9.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Close call involving Omaha Fire Department rig
Omaha firefighters now have a new tool on their hands thanks to video from a passerby’s dashcam.
5. Omaha Police briefing on gunfire at 31st and Ames
Officers reportedly stumbled upon a ‘gun battle’ between two groups.
4. Authorities investigating incidents at Omaha home as hate crimes
Authorities are investigating after a suspect burned a homeowner’s Pride flag.
3. La Vista homeowner doing her own detective work
A homeowner has issues with a contractor and is refusing to delete negative reviews for a refund.
2. Speeding, crashes near Omaha grade school raising safety concerns
Recent speeding and crashes just yards away from Sacred Heart School in North Omaha are once again raising concerns over the safety of children.
1. Man arrested, missing Omaha woman found safe
The family of a missing Omaha woman is relieved she has been found and her boyfriend has been arrested.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Contractor issues
5. Matt Rife in Omaha
4. Valedictorian goes viral
3. Gale Sayers honored
2. Big Boy Locomotive
1. Pat Robertson dies
CATCH UP
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.