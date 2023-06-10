We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - June 9

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a close call with a fire truck and a woman that was missing for two weeks.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, June 9.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Close call involving Omaha Fire Department rig

Omaha firefighters now have a new tool on their hands thanks to video from a passerby’s dashcam.

Omaha firefighters now have a new tool on their hands -- thanks to video from a passerby's dashcam.

5. Omaha Police briefing on gunfire at 31st and Ames

Officers reportedly stumbled upon a ‘gun battle’ between two groups.

Omaha Police give information on a shooting near 31st and Ames on Tuesday afternoon

4. Authorities investigating incidents at Omaha home as hate crimes

Authorities are investigating after a suspect burned a homeowner’s Pride flag.

Douglas County authorities need your help identifying the suspect responsible for burning Pride flags outside a home.

3. La Vista homeowner doing her own detective work

A homeowner has issues with a contractor and is refusing to delete negative reviews for a refund.

A La Vista woman who paid a contractor for a new shower she never got is now doing her own detective work.

2. Speeding, crashes near Omaha grade school raising safety concerns

Recent speeding and crashes just yards away from Sacred Heart School in North Omaha are once again raising concerns over the safety of children.

Speeding and crashes near an Omaha grade school have raised safety concerns for children.

1. Man arrested, missing Omaha woman found safe

The family of a missing Omaha woman is relieved she has been found and her boyfriend has been arrested.

The family of a missing Omaha woman is relieved she has been found -- and her boyfriend has been arrested.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Concern grows for family of missing Omaha woman not heard from in 2 weeks
2. La Vista homeowner clashes with contractor, refuses to take down complaints for refund
3. U.S. Supreme Court vacates 2 Nebraska decisions on ‘home equity theft’
4. Crash closes northwest Omaha intersection for the day
5. 1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash involving semi on I-680
6. 1 injured in overnight shooting near Omaha motorcycle club

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Contractor issues

5. Matt Rife in Omaha

4. Valedictorian goes viral

3. Gale Sayers honored

2. Big Boy Locomotive

1. Pat Robertson dies

CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending June 2
Top 6 for week ending May 26
Top 6 for week ending May 19
Top 6 for week ending May 12
Top 6 in April 2023
Top 6 in 2022

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police said officers responded to a shoplifting call Friday, June 9, 2023, and were led...
Shoplifting suspects arrested after fleeing Omaha Police
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Omaha Councilman Palermo to remain in jail until trial
Deadline approaching for Nebraska homestead exemption applications
Bond set at $2M for Omaha woman arrested in double shooting

Latest News

Fire at Omaha senior living apartments causes $20,000 in damage
Man shot at Omaha grocery store, 4 teens arrested after pursuit
3 women shot Friday night in Omaha
Three women were injured after being shot Friday night in Omaha
Friday night Omaha shootings injure 3 women