One killed in crash at 56th and A early Saturday morning

Lincoln Police say two vehicles collided at the intersection of 56th and A Saturday morning. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police say one person was killed in a 2-vehicle crash at the intersection of south 56th and A streets early Saturday morning.

They were dispatched to the scene at 4:13 a.m. Police say it appears the two vehicles collided. One driver, a male from Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, also a male from Lincoln, is at the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The intersection is expected to be closed for some time while authorities investigate.

