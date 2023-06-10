We are Local
La Vista contractor hopeful security footage can bring back stolen trailer, pickup

A Sarpy County contractor is hoping someone can return his stolen pickup and trailer -- his livelihood contained within.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - That’s not someone out for an after-Midnight stroll -- but an alleged thief, about to rip the heart out of a small Sarpy County business.

“About 10 years worth of tools that I’ve been working, earning for,” said custom contractor Rusty McCaughey.

He packed all his equipment in a trailer hooked to a 2009 Chevy Silverado with a topper.

“You’ve got every kind of hand tool, planing tool, saws, and compressors, everything you need to do the job, and (I) ain’t got one now,” McCaughey said.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, what appears to be an older Chevy Tahoe drives by and parks up the street. A passenger walks to Rusty’s locked pickup and breaks in -- then likely damages the steering column to start the vehicle. Home security footage shows the trailer pulling away with the thief’s accomplice following in the dark SUV.

The subcontractor doesn’t have a shop -- he works from home, and this was his parking spot. Not only are his pickup, trailer, and tools gone -- so is his ability to make a living.

La Vista Police tell the victims an alert of the stolen Silverado and trailer will be sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout.

“In my experience, we find and hopefully recover these things and maybe find them in a parking lot, whether it’s a hotel or apartment or something like that,” said Officer Greg Carrico with La Vista Police.

Rusty and his girlfriend realize the stolen trailer may be found empty.

“Maybe the tools are gone, but just let us have the truck and trailer,” said Aimee Carpenter. “If we can find that, at least we can start building from that and not just starting completely over.”

The key to rebuilding the small carpentry business may be a video that might lead to the location of the stolen Silverado and trailer. The identity of the alleged thief and accomplice’s vehicle can be tacked on for good measure.

“You’re better off just leaving it here,” McCaughey said. “I would’ve given you a job, but instead you wanted to take.”

The tools’ value is estimated at $40,000, and the contractor doesn’t have insurance to cover the cost. If you know anything about the theft, contact Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at (402) 592-STOP.

