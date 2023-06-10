We are Local
Fire at Omaha senior living apartments causes $20,000 in damage

By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A kitchen fire at Elmwood Tower prompted a response from the Omaha Fire Department early Saturday.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:22 a.m. Saturday, crews were called to Elmwood Tower at 801 S. 52nd Street for an automated fire alarm.

The firefighters found the fire in a kitchen and saw it was controlled by the sprinkler system. Crews stayed on location to remove large amounts of water.

No injuries were reported and no residents were displaced, but the fire did cause a total of $20,000 in estimated damage.

Omaha Fire says the blaze was caused accidentally by the improper storage of used, oily kitchen rags.

