David’s Morning Forecast - Sun this morning, spotty storms this evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and a few storms faded away early this morning leaving partly sunny skies to start the day. A few showers have lingered across far southern Nebraska, but generally dry conditions are expected for the metro through the rest of the morning. Partly sunny skies will stick around, with temperatures warming from the 60s to the mid-70s by the lunch hour. Clouds will increase this afternoon, but dry conditions are expected to continue through the mid-afternoon hours. Storm chances increase after 4pm, generally north of I-80. Storms will slowly push southward toward the metro by the evening, with scattered storms likely in the metro by 6 to 7pm. Widely scattered thunderstorms will continue across the area for the late evening, but should begin to push out of the area by Midnight.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Some showers may linger through sunrise, mainly south of the metro. We should by drying out in the morning, but clouds will linger through midday. Clouds should thin out during the afternoon hours, with mostly sunny skies by late in the day. Temperatures will be cooler than we’ve seen over the last week. We start off in the 60s, but thanks to the morning clouds and a north wind at 10 to 20mph, it will likely be a cooler than average day with highs only topping out in the mid-70s.

Temperature trend the next 5 days (WOWT)

Cooler and drier air will continue to push in for Sunday night and Monday morning. In fact, morning lows on Monday may dip into the upper 40s for parts of the area. Generally sunny skies return for Monday, it should be a beautiful day with highs still in the 70s. Warmer weather builds back in for the rest of the week with highs in the mid-80s for Tuesday and Wednesday, pushing into the upper 80s by Thursday. Our next chance for rain will also arrive on Thursday, with storms possible by the evening hours and lingering into early Friday.

